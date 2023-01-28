Kate Middleton Teases Some Exciting News About Her Royal Work on Instagram

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton is providing a clue to her next project.

A teaser premiered on the social media pages for Kate and Prince William on Saturday, which hints at the new project, titled Shaping Us.

"Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs - coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood," reads the clip's caption.

The Princess of Wales, 41, hinted at some big plans in the work during a Windsor Castle meeting on Wednesday with her newly formed Advisory Group for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"I am really excited for next week — there is lots coming out," she told the group of eight experts across neuroscience, psychology, perinatal psychiatry and policy development, according to Hello! magazine.

Kate's work highlighting the importance of first five years of a child's life has been a big part of her royal outings to kick off 2023. Earlier this month in her first solo engagement of the year, the royal visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton to chat with children, parents and teachers.

She spent time at the sand pit table and, putting a mask to her face, goofed around with a couple of the youngsters.

Catherine, Princess of Wales interacts with children making face masks during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton

Much of Princess Kate's royal work has been focused on early childhood development and providing kids with the best possible start in life.

In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."