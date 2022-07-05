Kate Middleton Takes A New 75th Birthday Photograph Of Future Queen Camilla



An image of the Duchess of Cornwall taken by the Duchess of Cambridge is on the cover of this month’s Country Life magazine. Camilla has guest edited the magazine to mark her 75h birthday and the publication’s 125th anniversary. Taken in the garden of her private Wiltshire home, Ray Mill, the cover picture shows the future queen consort smiling as she sits on a wooden bench holding a basket of pelargoniums.

Photo credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

“We are thrilled to have our Guest Editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer The Duchess of Cambridge,” Editor in Chief of Country Life, Mark Hedges, said in a statement. “We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph. The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!”

Kate took a series of images at Ray Mill. Another picture, which will appear inside the magazine, shows Camilla walking through forget-me-nots. The Duchess of Cornwall turns 75 on July 17 and has also marked the occasion by giving an interview and photoshoot to British Vogue.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen photographer in private, and the interest has also informed her public work. She recently presided over the publication of photography project Hold Still, which saw 100 images capturing “a portrait of the nation” during the COVID-19 pandemic published in a book and a National Portrait Gallery exhibition. The decision to photograph the Duchess of Cornwall in the garden of her private home emphasizes Camilla's love of the outdoors, presents an informal portrait, and is also a reminder that she and Prince Charles both enjoy their independence. After the couple married in 2005, Camilla retained her own home Ray Mill in the south west of England where she still spends many weekends with her children and grandchildren.

This is not the first time a member of the royal family has guest edited Country Life. Prince Charles did so to mark his 65th and 70th birthdays and Princess Anne most recently stepped into the editor’s role for her 70th birthday in 2020.

The special edition of the magazine will be published on July 13.

