Kate Middleton Is Switching Up Her Royal Hairstyle During Quarantine

No matter the royal occasion, Kate Middleton always comes with great hair. Whether it’s styled with a diamond tiara for a gala or in a more casual half-up-half-down for an outdoor fundraiser, her hair is the perpetually shiny, bouncy image of a fresh professional blowout.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Middleton’s royal press appearances have been safely converted to video conferences filmed from inside Anmer Hall, the country home where she, Prince William, and their three young children are isolating. Unsurprisingly, the Duchess appears as graceful and well-styled in quarantine as she does in routine settings, but one thing seems to be a bit different: the way she’s styling her hair.

For her most recent video call, Middleton appeared on daytime TV to discuss her involvement in Hold Still, a community photography project launched in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. During the broadcast, the Duchess speaks about the effort and her involvement — but what sticks out from a glam perspective is the way her at-home hairstyle appears less professionally coiffed and princess-y (in a good way), and more relaxed than usual.

Though still typically polished in healthy length and colour, Middleton’s hair has a certain subtle je ne sais quoi in its styling, almost as if it was curled and then brushed through for added volume and softness… maybe even blown out by the Duchess herself.

Of course, we can’t say for sure whether or not Middleton’s hair was a DIY job or executed with the help of a royal stylist in the tearoom before the cameras started rolling. Considering the working status of celebrity glam squads is more hush-hush than ever, it’s doubtful we’ll ever find out the answer, but we’re definitely loving Middleton with a slightly more casual vibe at home.

