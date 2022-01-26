Kate Middleton Strayed From Her Classic Style With a Leopard-Print Dress and Stiletto Boots

The Duchess of Cambridge took a walk on the wild side for her most recent public appearance. On Wednesday, Kate Middleton visited Shout, a free 24/7 mental health texting service that she launched in 2019 alongside her husband, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle as a part of their Heads Together Campaign. Wednesday's trip to the facility celebrated the service's milestone of reaching over one million conversations with those in need.

For the special occasion, the duchess opted to shake things up with an olive green, leopard-print mididress by Derek Lam. The blousey smock, which was accented with a pussy bow and thick black belt with an oversized buckle, was a departure from the go-to monochromatic pant suit and coat look that the duchess has been loving this winter.

Kate accessorized with tall, black stiletto boots that peeked out from under her frock and gold hoop earrings. Her brunette stresses were styled in their signature bouncy curls.

Kate later recounted her trip on Twitter, writing, "Having met some of the incredible volunteers today to hear their stories and see how they facilitate conversations, it's obvious how their empathetic approach helps people feel safe, calm and listened to."

She continued, "Mental health support and resources across the UK have made significant strides over the last decade. @GiveUsAShout, through its 24/7 text messaging service, has been a huge contributor and consistent support for children, young people & adults during their most difficult times."

According to People, the organization saw a 140% increase in usage at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince William himself even volunteered as a counselor for the platform.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text Crisis Text Line at 741-741.