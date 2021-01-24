Kate Middleton praised by royals fans as she reveals new sleek straightened hairstyle
She is known for her trademark bouncy brunette locks – but Kate Middleton opted for a sleeker, straightened hairstyle for her latest virtual royal engagement.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, debuted the new look while chatting to NHS nurses in a video call shared on Instagram this week.
In the footage, the royal mother-of-three, who is patron of the Nursing Now campaign, looked smart in a white blouse and navy blazer while speaking with staff from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.
During the emotional call, Prince William’s wife – who was sat on a couch at home, flanked by family photos of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – heard heartbreaking stories about how the nurses have had to comfort grieving families after patients died in their hands during the pandemic.
In addition to acknowledging the moving subject matter, many royal followers took the opportunity to share their love for the duchess’ hairdo on the post, which has been viewed more than 950,000 times.
One person wrote: “Duchess of Cambridge you look absolutely stunning in straight hair, you should make straight hair your signature hair style, I love your straight hair I'm obsessed.”
Another commented: “Kate your hair looks really good straightened!”
A third shared: “Real heroes (love Duchess Catherine's straight hair! You look like you're 25!)”
And a fourth added: “Side note... can we talk about how beautiful she looks.”
During the video, the duchess told the nurses: “You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile.
“And it's the things that, you know, it's not part of the training and the things that you're taught but the things that come from your heart.
“And I think that's what matters so much now, these acts of kindness to the patients you're looking after, that are in your care, that family members aren't able to be there, but you are going that extra mile and being there."
It comes after the royal mum also experimented with her hair for a virtual engagement during the first lockdown.
In June, a video showed her teaming up with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to host a joint video call with their children’s hospice patronages.
She could be seen sporting straighter locks with a sweeping side parting – in a departure from her usual voluminous blow-dries.
At the time, hairstylist James Johnson told Femail that the simpler style may have been born out of necessity due to restrictions.
He said: “Kate is a hair icon globally, she’s known for her bouncy hair, but ability-wise, her more textured and bouncier looks are harder to recreate at home.”