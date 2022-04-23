Kate Middleton shares unseen photos of Prince Louis to mark his 4th birthday

Photo credit: Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

A royal celebration is in order as the youngest Cambridge – Prince Louis – turns four years old today. Happy birthday Prince Louis! To mark the special occasion, mum Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos from a family day out at the beach, prompting royal fans to all make the same observation.

ICYMI, the Duchess of Cambridge (who is known for her exceptional photography skills) posted two photographs to the official Instagram account she shares with her husband, Prince William. "Four years old tomorrow!" the caption read, with a photography credit to The Duchess. In the first photo, Louis can be seen running along the beach with an incredibly cheeky grin on his face, while in the second photo he looks every inch the royal Prince.

The series of unseen snaps clearly went down a treat with royal fans, racking up well over half a million likes in just a few short hours. And in the comments section, it was obvious that plenty of royal followers had the same thought about the new portraits of Prince Louis, with many pointing out how similar he looks to his siblings – eight-year-old Prince George and six-year-old Princess Charlotte.

"I think he’s a good mix of Charlotte and George!" wrote one royal follower, totting up over 250 likes in agreement. "He has grown so much and is identical to his brother Prince George... they look like twins", said another fan, with a third commenting: "Such a perfect mix of Charlotte and George."

Elsewhere on social media, the Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a photo to mark the big day as well. "Happy 4th Birthday Prince Louis!" the caption read, adding that the photo had been taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this month – perhaps on an Easter weekend break with the family, given that several of the royals spent the holiday visiting the Queen at her Sandringham Estate.

Story continues

With Prince Louis turning four today, the Cambridge family are certainly in for a busy few weeks of parties and presents, as Princess Charlotte turns seven next month on 2 May. And, as if that wasn't cause for celebration enough, earlier this week Her Majesty marked her 96th birthday on 21 April and in just a few weeks time, we'll all be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with a very festive four day weekend.

Bring! On! The! Cake!

You Might Also Like