Kate Middleton Shares In Twitter Video What Christmas Morning Was Like With Her Children

As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022 in the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

And during the day they, along with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, attended the Christmas Day service at St, Mary Magdalene's church, before which they engaged in a public walkabout, to greet festive well-wishers.

Along the route the 40-year-old Princess, wearing a moss-green coat dress and Philip Treacy hat, stopped to talk to various members of the public, including a little girl called India, with whom she shared some anecdotes about what Christmas morning was really like with her three children.

Filming the interaction from behind the little girl, one Twitter user names Karen managed to catch the sweet exchange, which included information about just how early Middleton found herself being woken up.

Walking over to receive a bunch of flowers from the youngster, she says 'Thank you so much, what's your name?'

After India enquires about the Duchess' morning, she replies: 'I've had a lovely morning. I had quite an early start this morning,' implying that at least one of her children might have disturbed her before she was quite ready to get up.

On being asked if her kids - George, Charlotte and Louis - had received any nice gifts, she responds: 'They got lots of lovely things, thank you.' Can anyone picture George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, with a brand new, loop-the-loop Scalextric set? Just us?

This year marked the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, joined them for the public interactions on the walk to the church.

And shared to the same Twitter account is the sweetest video clip of the young Prince breaking into a run, to catch up with his brother and sister who had gotten ahead of him while he' stopped to speak to some of the local audience.

#PriceLouis running back to Dad & his brother and sister… giving the security guards a heart attack in the process!!! 😂 #Sandringham pic.twitter.com/ZEsCYsl5Z1 — Karen Anvil (@KarenAnvil) December 25, 2022

Running away from his security guards isn't the only antic that Prince Louis got up to on the day, as there's plenty of evidence to show that the youngster took part in all kinds of boisterous fun, keeping onlookers entertained.



