Kate Middleton shares her children's adorable reactions to seeing old family pics

Lia Mappoura
·2 min read

Just when we thought the Royal children couldn't get any sweeter, Kate Middleton shares their adorable reactions to seeing old family photos, particularly ones of her younger self.

Earlier this week, William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, made their first visit to the nation following the death of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Whilst the pair were meeting members of the public during a walkabout at St Thomas Church, Kate made conversation with one person who was holding a flag featuring the couple's engagement photo from 2010.

The engagement between the two was documented in a video that has now been shared on both TikTok and Twitter by user @mariahedges8. "Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? [...] We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary", Kate said.

She continues, revealing that her three children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, often react to seeing younger snaps of their mum and dad. "The children look back at photos, like 'mummy you look so young!'", Kate shares whilst laughing with the crowd.

It seems that kids, royal or not are just as brutally honest as each other!

"But it's nice coming back to Wales because [...] it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it's been a really special day", Kate concluded.

The royal couple, who are next in line for the throne – William being the King's heir and Kate next in line as Queen Consort – met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They publicly announced their engagement in late 2010 and married in the spring of 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

After then moving to the Isle of Anglesey in Wales, where they were to live for what is believed to have been three years, the pair moved back to England where they were to start their family.

And the rest is history! It's a tale as old as time...

Follow Lia on Instagram.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Probe Demanded Into Kwasi Kwarteng's Drinks With Financiers After Mini-Budget

    Some of those in attendance reportedly stood to profit from the fall in the value of the pound.

  • Most Americans Plan To Rely Heavily on Social Security for Retirement — Here’s What To Know

    The majority of Americans don't have much faith in the future of Social Security. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of Americans believe the program will offer a lot less than it does...

  • Kate And Meghan Reportedly Didn’t Talk to Each Other At All During The Queen’s Funeral Events

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept the focus of their visit to the U.K. strictly on the Queen following her death.

  • King Charles will not attend COP27 in Egypt, Buckingham Palace says

    King Charles will not attend COP27, the UN climate conference due to be held in Egypt in November, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. There had been speculation that the King, who has been a passionate campaigner on environmental issues, would attend the event in Sharm el Sheikh, making it his first overseas trip since becoming monarch. The confirmation that he will not go comes after reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss and Number 10 advisers had told the King he should not attend.

  • Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

    "I was interested but when Big Man JB said he was interested, nobody can compete with Big Man JB," Shaquille O'Neal told TMZ

  • Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Brows

    “Slay sleep repeat.”

  • Royal advisors branded 'divas' instead of Meghan Markle in resurfaced clip

    Newly resurfaced podcast clip paints a negative picture of 'rude' royal aides.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

    SYDNEY (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was alive the last time the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from winning one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze. Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals. “It's really special,” Nurse said. “It's been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the