Kate Middleton shares her children's adorable reactions to seeing old family pics

Just when we thought the Royal children couldn't get any sweeter, Kate Middleton shares their adorable reactions to seeing old family photos, particularly ones of her younger self.

Earlier this week, William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, made their first visit to the nation following the death of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Whilst the pair were meeting members of the public during a walkabout at St Thomas Church, Kate made conversation with one person who was holding a flag featuring the couple's engagement photo from 2010.

The engagement between the two was documented in a video that has now been shared on both TikTok and Twitter by user @mariahedges8. "Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? [...] We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary", Kate said.

She continues, revealing that her three children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, often react to seeing younger snaps of their mum and dad. "The children look back at photos, like 'mummy you look so young!'", Kate shares whilst laughing with the crowd.

It seems that kids, royal or not are just as brutally honest as each other!

"But it's nice coming back to Wales because [...] it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it's been a really special day", Kate concluded.

The royal couple, who are next in line for the throne – William being the King's heir and Kate next in line as Queen Consort – met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They publicly announced their engagement in late 2010 and married in the spring of 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

After then moving to the Isle of Anglesey in Wales, where they were to live for what is believed to have been three years, the pair moved back to England where they were to start their family.

And the rest is history! It's a tale as old as time...

