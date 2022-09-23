Kate Middleton Shares What George, Charlotte and Louis Were Curious About Before Queen's Funeral

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's funeral preparations were quite the undertaking, and the Wales family saw it unfold.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were out in Windsor on Thursday meeting with volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the committal service for the Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday. There, the mom of three addressed one aspect of the Queen's funeral security that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were curious about.

"When we've been doing the school run, we've been able to see the preparations going up. We've seen it growing," the new Princess of Wales, 40, said at Windsor Guildhall, Hello! reported.

Praising the planning for the committal service as "quite a mission" that was "so well organized," Princess Kate said that her three kids were particularly "beady-eyed" about the security drones flying over Windsor before the big event and asked their parents about them.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II

Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the Queen's state funeral and committal service on Monday, though Prince Louis was not present. The youngest royal sibling likely didn't attend because he was deemed too young.

At the end of the summer, the Wales family moved from Kensington Palace in London to Windsor, just before George, Charlotte and Louis enrolled at the Lambrook School. With their new home just a half mile from Windsor Castle, the relocation gave the family a unique vantage point as the funeral arrangements took shape in recent weeks.

During a surprise walkabout at Windsor Castle with Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two days after the Queen's death, the Prince of Wales said they were trying to "keep things as normal as possible" for their children.

"I told him how I work at a school and how it's been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it's all changed and we are talking about this," Elaine Gee, 58, a teacher from Wokingham, told PEOPLE. "He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible."

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Kate also said it was "strange" to be there without Queen Elizabeth. The history-making monarch "died peacefully" on September 8 at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"It's very strange being here without Her Majesty," the Princess said in a video shared to social media, referring to the royal residence the Queen mostly used as her home base since the COVID-19 pandemic began.