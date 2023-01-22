Kate Middleton Shared Rare Details About Her Everyday Workout Routine

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Kate Middleton doesn't have much time to run to the gym, so she finds other ways to fit a workout into her busy schedule.

As a patron of the Rugby Football League—a position she took over from Prince Harry—the Princess of Wales recently hosted a reception for England's Wheelchair Rugby League team to celebrate their November victory against France in the World Cup. For the event, Kate Middleton wore a maroon Roland Mouret suit that she also broke out during her December tour of Boston. She paired the slim-fit blazer and trousers with a rose-pink sweater, gold hoops, and a citrine pendant with a special meaning.

When asked about her own fitness routine, the princess credited her three kids: nine-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis. “It’s running around after the children," she said on January 19, per the Daily Mirror. "I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school.”

While the princess may not play rugby on the reg, she told the group she'd “love to come and play” and plans to hold a “family training session.” Prince Louis, in particular, is a big fan of the contact sport. “We’re always slightly competitive with each other,” Middleton told the players. “They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around.”

While she watched the World Cup finals on television with Prince William and her children, the Princess of Wales attended the quarterfinals in early November, marking her first match as the league's royal patron. She inherited the role in February 2022, two years after Prince Harry stepped down from senior royal duties.

