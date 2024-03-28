Kate Middleton Shared Her Cancer News Without Prince William for an Important Reason

She mentioned her husband in her video, but he was notably absent.

When Kate Middleton shared the news of her cancer diagnosis last week and her preventative chemotherapy, there was a major detail from the video that many royal fans noticed: Her husband, Prince William, didn't join her in filming the message. Now, a source close to the royals says that it was intentional, with Kate not only writing the heartfelt message but wanting to deliver it to the public herself, too. However, those sources do note that the royal family — William included — is supporting the princess throughout her recovery.

"It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own," a palace insider told People before adding that William has been "supporting her throughout."

"William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January, " they said. "Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared."

Fans did notice that Kate mentioned her husband as well as her children in her message. In addition to sharing the news of her health, Kate mentioned why she had been out of the spotlight for weeks after her January abdominal surgery, saying that she and her family needed time to process the news of her cancer and that she and William wanted to tell their children in a way that they'd understand.



"She and the prince needed time to process the news; she needed time to recover from surgery, and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force," says a palace source.

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate noted in her video. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits."



