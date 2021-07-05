Kate Middleton Is Self-Isolating After Exposure to COVID-19

Just before Kate Middleton and Prince William were set to attend a service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London to thank the U.K.'s public health service, the palace issued a statement saying that Kate would not be making an appearance. Instead, she'd be at home self-isolating for 10 days after exposure to COVID-19 in accordance to health guidelines. She is not presenting symptoms.

"Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," the palace statement reads. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kate Middleton

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition to the event at St. Paul's, Kate was scheduled to cohost a tea party at the palace with William. According to People, Kate received the first dose of her COVID vaccination back on May 28 and that she was exposed during her trip to Wimbledon. Along with Kate, the audience was filled with "several hundred members of frontline staff, patients and others involved in the NHS response to COVID-19."

Though Kate couldn't make it to the service, Prince William handled the occasion without a hitch. Attendees of that event included NHS Chief Sir Simon Stevens along with Matron May Parsons, the nurse that administered the first COVID-19 shot outside of clinical trials, and Sam Foster, the nurse who gave the first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.