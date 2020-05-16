Kate Middleton's cropped scalloped-trim cardigan is available to buy in two stylish colours

The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince William for a video call with charity volunteers (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William marked one year since they helped set-up crisis text line Shout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the occasion - which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take part in a video call with the charity’s volunteers - the mum-of-three wore a stylish cropped cardigan which could be seen partially on-camera.

The off-white, scalloped-trim lightweight knitted piece is from Sandro, and costs £155 online at Selfridges - where it is also available in a chic black shade.

Kate wore a cropped scalloped-trim cardigan from Sandro (Selfridges)

The £155 piece also comes in black (Selfridges)

Read more: Kate and William mark anniversary of crisis text line Shout without original co-founders Meghan and Harry

The cardigan also features an elegant v-neck design, three-quarter length sleeves and copper-toned buttons at the front.

Kate, 38, styled her’s with a neat up-do and gold earrings as well as her usual glowy daytime make-up.

The piece by the popular mid-priced French brand is a departure from the duchess’ predominately British-originated ensembles of late - which have included her baby blue and white chevron jumper by UK-based designer Tabitha Webb.

However, it is not the first time she has turned to Sandro, who are based in Paris, for outfits for public engagements.

The duchess previously wore a top from the French brand to last summer's King's Cup regatta (Getty Images)

Read more: Fans applaud Princess Eugenie and husband Jack for Salvation Army work

Last summer, Kate wore their multi-coloured striped tops for the King’s Cup at the Isle of Wight’s Cowes week.

Shortly before that, the duchess also stepped out in one of their polka dot print bottle-green midi-dress by the for the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Her latest endorsement of the brand comes as she and William, 37, chatted to five volunteers and chief executive, Victoria Hornby, at Shout - which they set-up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last year as part of the Royal Foundation.

Story continues

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s absence was notable, as their co-founders caught up with the group on the organisation’s work over the past twelve months and how it had been helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual engagement marked the one-year anniversary of crisis text line Shout (Selfridges)

Read more: Sophie, Countess of Wessex rolls up her sleeves and packs food parcels for nurses

Alexis Caught, one of the volunteers, said: “The unique support that Shout is able to provide to people in crisis is crucial at all times, but now more than ever it can serve as a lifeline to those most in need - whatever they're going through, big or small.

“Without the hundreds of volunteers who give up their time to provide help and reassurance to others, the service simply wouldn’t be able to function.

“That is why it was so great to hear the duke and duchess speak so positively not only about Shout’s work but also encouraging people to get support with their mental health.

“We want to send a very clear message to anyone who is looking for someone to reach out to – we are here to listen to you anytime, anywhere about any problem.”