Kate Middleton Rewore Her Engagement Blouse More Than A Decade Later

A week after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a handful of family activities — during which Kate Middleton made a case for skinny jeans — she rewore a garment from the couple’s 2010 engagement shoot: a cream-colored, silk blouse from Whistles.

This time around, Middleton wore the blouse during a phone call with finalists from Hold Still, a community project she founded during the pandemic, in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery. The photos — which were taken last fall at Sandringham House, one of the Queen’s favorite country retreats in northern England — were released this week to coincide with Hold Still’s book launch. Honoring Her Royal Highness at the estate, Middleton paired the blouse with the Queen’s pearl-and-diamond earrings.

This isn’t the first time that the Duchess has double-dipped in her wardrobe. In fact, Middleton’s garnered a reputation for recycling past outfits. Just last week, while celebrating her anniversary at Manor Farm in Northern England, Middleton chose a pair of brown, knee-high boots from Penelope Chilvers that have been a staple in her wardrobe since 2004. In September, Middleton rewore a dress and a mask from previous sightings while touring small businesses suffering due to the pandemic. The dress, a floral number from Beulah London, was first showcased during a Zoom call with Heads Together, an organization led by the Royal Foundation that’s working to change the conversation around mental health in the U.K., the previous May. Meanwhile, her floral face mask, from Amaia, accompanied her everywhere throughout the country’s lockdown.

With Middleton bringing back her engagement blouse, maybe her Alexander McQueen wedding gown could be next on her tour of past sartorial haunts? We’ll try our best not to get our hopes up.

