Kate Middleton Reveals She's 'Heard a Lot' About Prince William's 'Tough' Military Academy Training

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a film made to mark Remembrance and commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion

Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge turned gentle inquisitor for a charming new video in which she helped make a poppy emblem, spoke about husband Prince William's "tough" Sandhurst Military Academy training and talked with a veteran about his memories of making porridge (what the Brits call oatmeal) as a young scout.

She filmed the chat with 98-year-old veteran Colonel David Blum OBE, and 10-year old cub scout Emily Edge in the run up to Remembrance Sunday, when Britain honors fallen veterans.

When Col. Blum said that he had been to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to be commissioned as an army officer, Kate said, "It was probably a lot tougher than that when my husband did it, but I've heard a lot about it."

Blum admitted that Sandhurst "had its moments."

Kate, 39, began by asking what Remembrance meant to them. Col. Blum, who served in Italy in the Second World War, told her, "I lost a few friends — one in particular, I remember he was killed a day or two before the war ended. That, I must say, affected me quite a bit."

And Emily told her, "It's important to remember all the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives so we can live freely and happily today."

The veteran showed pictures of him as a soldier aged 18 his wife, who he told her died nearly 18 years ago. "I got leave from Gibraltar to go home and get married," he shared.

Emily spoke about how she has been learning about children in wartime and how the scouts helped young evacuees and their families who were heading out of the British cities to the countryside for safety. "We wear poppies to symbolize the poppies that were growing in the fields after the war that ended and to remember the people who lost their lives for us," Emily told the Duchess.

Emily then taught the others how to make their own poppy, which Kate suggested Col. Blum could put on his mantel.

When Emily asked Col Blum "what was the most important thing skill you learned as a scout?" he answered. "Making porridge." Kate laughed adding, "An important life skill! You probably ate a lot of porridge."

Toward the end of the chat, Kate awarded a poignant prize to Emily — a new Scouts' Centenary Remembrance Badge, an initiative spearheaded by The Duchess that can be awarded to all those who take a meaningful part in Remembrance activities.

Kate, who is Joint-President of the Scouts, hosted the conversation as scouts have been taking part in activities to commemorate the centenary of the armed forces' charity Royal British Legion.

On Sunday, Kate will be alongside Queen Elizabeth as she and other senior members of the royal family commemorate Remembrance Day.