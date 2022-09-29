Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone

Janine Henni
·3 min read
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George is growing up fast!

While out and about in Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton revealed that her 9-year-old son is mastering a relatable milestone: Tying his own tie for his new school uniform.

Chatting with children during her first visit to the country since she and husband Prince William became the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Kate, 40, complimented one boy's school uniform.

Hello! reported that Kate asked the child if he had tied his own tie and was duly impressed when he confirmed that he did.

"Well done, you. I've been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I'm having to teach him how to do it," she said. "But well done, you've done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The start of the new school year was especially momentous for Prince George, who enrolled at as a new pupil at the Lambrook School in Windsor alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Though the brothers wore Lambrook's boys' summer uniform of a checked button-down and shorts for a preview day with their parents and sister on Sept. 7, George must wear a tie with the regular daywear uniform as the weather gets colder. His younger brother, however, remains exempt from adding a necktie until he begins Year 3!

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

George also wore a tie with his navy suit to the funeral of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 19.

The outfit may have been selected to match the Royal Air Force uniform worn by his father, Prince William. The new Prince of Wales wore his military uniform, including a Garter sash with RAF Pilot Wings and the Garter Star Chest Order for the somber service at Westminster Abbey.

queen funeral
queen funeral

Getty

Earlier this week, Prince William and Princess Kate made a lasting impression on those who lined the streets to see them in Wales, locals tell PEOPLE.

Rev. Steven Bunting, who hosted the couple at St. Thomas's Church in Swansea, tells PEOPLE it meant so much the senior royals visited as quickly as they did. The couple traveled to Wales, where they lived as newlyweds, as soon as was practically possible following the death of the Queen on Sept. 8.

William and Kate were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III the day after the Queen died. At the new monarch's request, the royal family remained in mourning until one week after her funeral, which took place on Sept. 19.

"He is throwing himself into the new role," Bunting says of Prince William's energy through the visit. "The fact that they've come straight here on day one says it all."

Prince William, Prince of Wales leaves St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William, Prince of Wales leaves St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Tuesday, the vicar led the couple around the redeveloped church, whose food bank supports over 200 people weekly and Swansea Baby Basics, which distributes essential items across the city.

While meeting with volunteers who run programming there, Bunting says the royal couple had a special way of making time for everyone.

"It was remarkable. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to everyone in the building — young and old," he says. "They are clearly committed to listening to the stories of the people in Wales. They were incredibly interested in everybody."

"You try to stick to a certain plan, but they were having none of it," he adds of guiding them around the bustling site. "They were having none of it and wanted to speak to everyone."

