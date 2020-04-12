Kate Middleton revealed her favourite celebrity she's met IRL

Photo credit: Dan Kitwood - Getty Images

It's hard to believe that royals ever get starstruck, but apparently even they love meeting their favourite TV idols - or at least, Kate Middleton does.

During a recent video call with Casterton Primary Academy, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed her favourite celebrity to meet IRL - and it's a great one. Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust, told Hello that it was the children at the school who were curious. "The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met—something I bet they don’t get asked very often!" Ghidotti recalled.

"The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers."

Excellent answer.

Of course, Kate has actually met Sir David on a few occasions; first at the Natural History Museum Alive 3D premiere in 2013, and most recently in Birkenhead, in September 2019, for the naming ceremony of the polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Kate's husband Prince William has also called the naturalist a "national treasure", while Queen Elizabeth teamed up with him for the Green Planet documentary in 2017. The pair were filmed strolling in the gardens of Buckingham Palace together, while they discussed the various flowers and foliage that decorated the royal grounds.

Yep, we're jealous.

