Kate Middleton returns to Wimbledon for ladies’ singles in pale green outfit

The Princess of Wales has returned to Wimbledon to watch the ladies’ singles final today (Saturday 15 July), marking her second appearance at this year’s tournament.

Kate will take a seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm.

Wearing a pale green top and matching skirt, Kate chatted with Wimbledon staff including a ball girl and ball boy.

The guest list for the Royal Box is expected to be packed with celebrities and potentially some more royals today as the final stages of the tournament play out.

It comes as organisers closed the venue following weather warnings that could lead to disruption. Today’s fans could also face thundery showers from 1pm, according to the Met Office.

Organisers announced on Friday that the queue would be closed for the penultimate day of the tournament due to the yellow warning.

They apologised “for any disappointment” and urged visitors to dress appropriately and “come prepared for the inclement weather”.

On Saturday morning, Wimbledon tweeted a reminder: “Please remember the Queue is not in operation today and as such there are no tickets available for sale.

“We ask that you do not travel to Wimbledon today unless you are an existing ticket holder.”

Kate, Princess of Wales, pictured at the second day of Wimbledon, will return to the tennis tournament today (PA)

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey previously told the PA news agency: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.”

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), Kate regularly visits the major tennis tournament. The royal last visited Wimbledon on the event’s second day, when she was forced to shelter under an umbrella as showers poured down on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

She was seen interacting with spectators and had one sweet interaction as she greeted a young tennis fan.

In the afternoon, she was seated with former champion Roger Federer in the Royal Box.

Kate’s appearance at the tournament comes as royal fans praised Prince Louis for being the “gift that keeps on giving” after new pictures emerged from a family outing on Friday (14 July).

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales – George, nine, Charlotte, eight and Louis, five – checked out the jets, helicopters and historical planes on display at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).

But royal fans have pointed out that Prince Louis did not look impressed, as he posed for several pictures with a blank facial expression.

Commenting on the pictures, one fan called Louis the “gift that keeps on giving”.

“He always steals the show,” wrote one, as another praised him for continuously providing “adorable” facial expressions.

With additional reporting from PA.