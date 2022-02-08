Kate Middleton Will Read A Bedtime Story On A Children's TV Show

Photo credit: Courtesy of the BBC



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

The BBC’s children’s bedtime TV program features famous faces reading goodnight stories for children.

Kate Middleton will be featuring in the series to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark tells the story of a baby barn own who is helped to overcome his fears.

As a parent in the UK, it is likely that the Duchess of Cambridge has watched the BBC’s children’s bedtime TV program, which features famous faces reading goodnight stories for children. And now it has been announced that she will be featuring in the series to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may well be among the children tuning in to CBeebies Bedtime Story on Sunday, February 13, as the program marks 20 years on air. “I couldn’t be more proud to have the Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels,” the Director of BBC Children’s and Education, Patricia Hidalgo, said. “I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark tells the story of a baby barn own who is helped to overcome his fears. Kensington Palace said that it aligns with this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of ‘Growing Together.’

“Children’s Mental Health Week is a key national moment for spotlighting and recognising children’s mental health. This year children and adults are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally, recognising that trying new things can help people move beyond their comfort zones, and that challenges and setbacks can help them to mature and adapt,” the Palace said in a statement.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made early childhood development and mental health cornerstones of her royal work.

You Might Also Like