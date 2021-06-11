Kate Middleton Reacts to Niece Lilibet Diana's Birth: 'I Can't Wait to Meet Her'

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is excited to meet her new niece!

The royal teamed up with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Friday for a visit to a school, where a reporter asked Kate about the recent arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana.

"I wish her all the very best," Kate said. "I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon."

The reporter followed up by asking Kate if she had video chatted with the baby yet. "No, I haven't," she replied.

Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38, joined fellow members of the royal family in welcoming their new addition over the weekend. Sharing a black-and-white shot of Meghan during her pregnancy with Harry and 2-year-old son Archie by photographer Misan Harriman on their social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Kate is asked about her new niece Lilibet by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, a US pool reporter. pic.twitter.com/CVAWU7td7Q — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 11, 2021

Baby Lili, as Meghan and Harry plan to call their daughter, has already met her great-grandmother and namesake, Queen Elizabeth, over a video call. According to a source in this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" as soon as they returned home from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, not far from the family's home in Montecito, California.

Since Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, relocated to California last year, it's unclear when the Queen will get to meet her 11th great-grandchild in person. Although Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. for the July 1 unveiling of the Kensington Palace statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, Meghan and their two children won't be making the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan may decide to spend the holidays in the U.K. at the end of this year, or they may wait until next summer to join the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of her service to the throne.