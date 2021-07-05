Kate Middleton Has Been “Reaching Out” to Meghan Markle and Sending Gifts

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might be on the road to mending their relationship.

According to an Us Weekly source, Kate has been in touch with Meghan since the birth of Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet. “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” the source says. “The Firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

William and Kate made sure to congratulate Meghan and Harry on Lilibet’s arrival on Insta, writing, “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” and Kate recently said she “can’t wait to meet” her, adding that she hopes it “will be soon.”

Sounds good, but honestly, there are conflicting reports about all this drama! For example, royal author Robert Lacey (who’s also a historical consultant for Netflix’s The Crown) dropped an updated version of his book Battle of the Brothers and revealed that William and Kate see “no point” in talking to Harry. To quote Lacey: “They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network.”

