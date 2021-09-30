Kate Middleton Proved This Unexpected Color Needs to Be in Your Fall Wardrobe

Kate Middleton The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton

If you thought bright pops of color were reserved solely for your spring and summer wardrobe, Kate Middleton just proved you wrong.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning wearing a vibrant purple Emilia Wickstead suit. She paired the slim-fitting, tailored suit separates with a navy turtleneck, matching block heels, and a quilted purse. The unexpected hue caught our attention because we're used to wearing neutral earth tones — like camel, burnt orange, and burgundy — for the fall uniform.

Kate Middleton and Prince William The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William

Purple is associated with royalty and is reminiscent of some of Queen Elizabeth's best outfits over the years. The 95-year-old monarch chooses bold-colored ensembles so that royal fans can spot her more easily in a crowd. It seems that Kate took a page from her regal style guide.

If you want to stand out this season like Kate, we rounded up eight styles that come in the pretty violet hue or a similar shade. The color reminds us of a few pieces from Victor Glemaud's new collection for Target, like this pretty polka dot tunic dress and this long sleeve ribbed knit top.

As for some cozy ways to add the trendy color to your closet this season, add this chunky purple leopard print crew neck sweater for $27 or these popular high-waisted leggings for as little as $10 from Amazon. Scroll down to shop more Kate-inspired purple pieces for fall!

