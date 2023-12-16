Kate Middleton Promotes Upcoming Carol Service Broadcast with a 'Very Merry' Message

"Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby,” the Princess of Wales says in a new promo for her carol concert broadcast

ITV Kate Middleton smiled before a Christmas tree in an ITV1 promo that aired before her Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8.

Kate Middleton is hyping up her Christmas Eve TV appearance!

On Saturday, Kensington Palace unveiled a new introduction from the Princess of Wales, 41, for her third annual Christmas carol concert. Although the event took place on Dec. 8, it will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, and Princess Kate shared warm words about what’s to come.

“Welcome to our third carol service at Westminster Abbey. Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby,” Kate begins the message, which was recorded in November amid final preparations for the service.

“The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future. Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on,” she continued. “But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference."

“And so tonight's guests have been invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation,” the Princess of Wales said, referring to the spotlight on Shaping Us at this year’s service.

“From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved,” Kate said. “This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

“I do hope you enjoy this evening and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas,” she concluded.

Timed to the introduction, new photos from the inside Westminster Abbey service were also released. The show is linked to her Shaping Us campaign from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and will highlight her early years initiative, launched in January.

In a commercial that aired before the Christmas concert, Princess Kate appeared before a grand Christmas tree and candles sporting a white outfit with pearl details.

"Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years,” she said.

Princess Kate gathered with members of the family — including all three of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and people in the early years space for the Christmas carol concert on Dec. 8. Dressed in head-to-toe winter white, the royal acted as host of the event.

While photos of arrivals made the rounds already, on Christmas Eve, everyone will find out what happened inside Westminster Abbey.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis exit the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8.

This year's event features performances by Westminster Abbey's choir, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

Prince William did a reading during the service, along with additional readings from Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp and Jim Broadbent. A specially commissioned poem written by Joseph Coelho, the Children’s Laureate, was also delivered by Leonie Elliott.

The inaugural Christmas concert hosted by Kate was held at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8, 2021. Kate surprised viewers with her first public piano performance, accompanying Tom Walker as he sang "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Though the Princess of Wales didn’t play piano at the 2022 show on Dec. 15, 2022, the festive event was again held to bring together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince George at the carol concert on Dec. 8

Last year’s program was woven with tributes to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 at age 96.

"This carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. Her Late Majesty's strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service," a message inside the program for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas read.

As the service began, a film played highlighting how the late Queen was at the heart of Christmas Day for so many people with her annual holiday address. Prince William also gave a poignant reading and revisited his late grandmother's Christmas broadcast from 2012.



