Kate Middleton and Prince William's Thank-You Christmas Card Revealed: See the Sweet Family Photo!

"Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a very Happy New Year," the card from Kensington Palace read

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William chose a picture of their Christmas walk to church with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to thank well-wishers for sending holiday messages.

"The Wales family Christmas reply was a lovely surprise this morning," fan account Duchess of Wonderland posted on Instagram over the weekend. In the image from royal photographer Tim Rooke, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, smile and stroll with George, Charlotte and Louis to St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

The flip side of the card on Kensington Palace stationery read, "Thank you for your thoughtful Christmas message to The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a very Happy New Year."

Related:Why You Won't See Kate Middleton and Prince William This Week

Last Christmas was the first for the royal family without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family to church for the first time in their new royal roles, resuming the annual tradition for the first time since 2019 following COVID concerns in recent years.

Prince Louis also made the march for the first time, where he adorably wore shorts, surprised his sister Princess Charlotte with flowers and tugged mom Kate's hand to keep things moving.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton

Related:Will Kate Middleton Break Tradition by Not Wearing a Tiara to the Coronation?

As Buckingham Palace prepares for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, plans are reportedly in motion for what role the George, Charlotte and Louis might play.

In March, The Times reported that plans have been drawn for the young royals to participate in the carriage ride from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on May 6. According to the outlet, the children "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage.

Story continues

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While there has been speculation that Prince George will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he — or his siblings — will be at the big event. PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

A close source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Prince William and Princess Kate are "cognisant that [George] is old enough to understand what's going on," adding that normal life resumes when he's back at school with his classmates.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.