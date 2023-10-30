Kate Middleton and Prince William's Post-Break Plans Revealed! All About Their Upcoming Trip to Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales are heading to Scotland after their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — go back to the classroom

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Fitzalan High School for the kickoff of Black History Month, October 3.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are heading back to work after some time off with their kids.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, will step out in Scotland on Thursday to meet organizations that support rural communities in Moray and Inverness. The couple will learn more about how the causes support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities.

William and Kate — who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland — are set to stop at Outfit Moray in Burghead and check out the charity dedicated to transformative outdoor learning and adventure activity programs for young people. The royals will then spend time with members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers and reps from Farmstrong Scotland at Brodieshill Farm and hear about how the groups promote positive mental wellness in rural Scottish communities and support farmers.

The update comes as Lambrook School's break comes to a close. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — were off for a half-term holiday for a few weeks but returned to the classroom on Monday. The timing aligns with a kid-favorite holiday — Halloween! — and Princess Kate might take her kids trick-or-treating like she did last year, according to a photo published by Hello! magazine.

Chris Jackson/Getty The Wales family at Trooping the Colour in June.

Related: Kate Middleton's New Nephew Inigo Was Born Into This Surprising Royal Baby Trend

As they have in the past, the Prince and Princess of Wales scaled back their schedules to spend extra time with their children during the school vacation. The couple's decision to focus on their family during school breaks is just one example of how they're raising their kids differently than previous generations of royals.

Story continues

"Those children look pretty happy with life," a palace insider previously told PEOPLE. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

William and Kate had a busy week before Lambrook break began on Oct. 13 and were out three days in a row in honor of World Mental Health Day. On the Oct. 10 holiday, the royals participated in a forum for young people in Birmingham with BBC Radio 1 and the charity The Mix, continuing their longstanding work to promote mental well-being. Across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked World Mental Health Day in a similar way. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a panel in New York City that brought together families affected by tragic loss connected to a child’s social media use for their Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate Middleton and Prince William visit SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on October 12.

Related: King Charles Should 'Apologize' for Royal Family's Involvement in Slave Trade, Says Former BBC Reporter

The Prince and Princess of Wales made solo engagements that Wednesday: William visited Blue Light Hub in Milton Keynes to highlight the wellbeing of emergency service workers, while Kate visited Nottingham Trent University to hear about how the school supports its students’ mental wellness as a new academic year begins. The couple came together again for a mental fitness workshop organized by the charity SportsAid, where they joined sessions with young athletes and their families before competing in a little friendly netball and goalball, a visually impaired Paralympic sport.

Mental health has long been a priority of Prince William and Princess Kate’s royal work. Along with Prince Harry, they launched the Heads Together campaign from The Royal Foundation in 2016 to smash stigmas surrounding conversations and help with mental health. Mental health remains one of six key issues of The Royal Foundation, William and Kate's joint charity.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

David Rose - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Madley Primary School's Forest School in September.

In the years since, Prince William has highlighted the importance of mental health in every area of life, from medical workers to soccer players, also making combating male suicide a crucial part of his royal work. Meanwhile, Princess Kate has focused on mental health initiatives for mothers and children and made two solo engagements for Mental Health Awareness Week focused on youth causes in May.

Last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales teamed up for mental wellness-related engagements in Hereford, England. The royal couple visited Madley Primary School’s Forest School, where outdoor learning is prioritized, and We Are Farming Minds, which supports the mental health of farmers in rural communities in the county of Herefordshire. Both the school and charity are partners of the Duchy of Cornwall, the estate that generates an income to support the Wales family and their public life.

Cameron Smith/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton visit We Are Farming Minds charity at Kings Pitt Farm on September 14

The upcoming trip to Scotland comes amid happy news for the family, as Kate's brother, James Middleton, announced last week that he and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby, son Inigo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.