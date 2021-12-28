Kate Middleton and Prince William's Most-Liked Tweet of 2021 Revealed

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton

The most popular tweet from Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2021 was a powerful message from the future king.

In July, Prince William shared a personal message on the couple's joint Twitter account to condemn the "racist abuse" online aimed at Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after they missed penalty kicks that helped secure Italy's win in the Euro 2020 final.

William, who is President of the Football Association, said: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

He signed himself "W" to signify that it was a personal message and not something from his office at Kensington Palace — and the tweet amassed over 108,000 likes, making it the most-liked tweet of the year on the account.

A photo of Prince William, Kate and their son Prince George, 8, cheering on England at their June 29 match reached the top four tweets of the year, garnering nearly 85,000 likes.

Rounding out the top four tweets of the year was the new portrait of Prince George — snapped by his mom! — to celebrate his eighth birthday in July (over 99,000 likes) and the sweet family video released to celebrate William and Kate's 10th anniversary in April (over 95,000 likes).

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C



📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021

The three most-liked tweets on the @RoyalFamily Twitter account, which represents Queen Elizabeth and other senior working members of the family, all surrounded the death of Prince Philip at age 99 in April.

Taking the top spot with over 581,000 likes was the announcement of Prince Philip's death on April 9. It read, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." The tweet was accompanied by a portrait of Prince Philip wearing his military uniform.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

A tweet from the day of Prince Philip's funeral, April 17, showed Prince Philip from the back taking off his hat in salute. It reached over 197,000 likes, making it the second most popular tweet of the year.

Gathering over 176,000 likes in the third spot was a newly released photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip taken by their daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex in 2003, shared a day ahead of the funeral.

The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.



📷Photograph by The Countess of Wessex. pic.twitter.com/CE030Ux0UB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

Clarence House, the official account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also honored Prince Philip in their most-liked tweet of the year with over 53,000 likes. Prince Charles shared a touching message in honor of his father on April 10, reflecting on his personal loss as well as the Duke of Edinburgh's lifetime of service.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," the Prince of Wales said.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow," Charles said.

The Prince of Wales pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh on behalf of The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/tDP0rkKGzc — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 10, 2021

As the message came to a close, Charles shared that he believes his father "would have been amazed" by the outpouring of love and support.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," he said. "It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."