Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Home in Windsor Doesn't Have Room for Nanny Maria

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be without their trusted live-in nanny when they make their new move from Kensington Palace in London to their new home in Windsor.

Maria Borrallo has been a part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family since Prince George was 8 months old and now also cares for Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

But William and Kate's new home, Adelaide Cottage, which is on the Queen's Windsor estate, only has four bedrooms, which means there's no room for Borallo.

The royal couple is keeping Borrallo on as the children's caretaker, but she is expected to live at another property — as will other staff, such as a housekeeper. It will be a major change for the children, who have had Barallo living alongside them for eight years.

Borrallo has had a close-up seat to numerous royal events, often wearing the traditional uniform of Norland College, the university where she received her top-tier training in childcare. The Spanish-born nanny regularly joins the family for vacations and stays with them at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

nanny-maria-teresa-turrion-borrallo-2.jpg

Chris Jackson/Getty

One of the main reasons William and Kate are moving out of London is so they can be closer to the children's new school in Berkshire, which starts in September.

"The move is mostly down to schooling," a family friend tells PEOPLE.

William and Kate are trying to encourage as normal a life as possible for George, Charlotte and Louis amid their privileged childhood. The couple likes to be around for school drop-off and home for breakfast, dinners and bathtime as much as possible.

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Their new home will be a ten-minute walk from Queen Elizabeth, 96, and a short drive from Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Windsor, with its vast parklands, will enable the children to have friends over for playdates and to be able to walk their dog or have company over in complete privacy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William

A source confirms that they will move into Adelaide Cottage before the school term begins. The timing of their move also means that the family will be in close proximity when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — whose U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage is also on the Windsor estate — visit the U.K. during the first week of September.

However, there are no "current plans" for the two families to meet up, a source tells PEOPLE.