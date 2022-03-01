Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales — Where They Lived as Newlyweds

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny

Kate Middleton and Prince William are kicking off a busy day in Wales.

The couple traveled to Wales on Tuesday to mark St. David's Day, celebrating the patron saint of the country. Wales is a special place for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as it is where they lived shortly after their wedding back in 2011. The newlyweds rented a farmhouse in Anglesey.

Their royal visit comes amid the news that Queen Elizabeth has recovered from COVID-19. The monarch was seen for the first time since her diagnosis on Feb. 20 as she carried out two virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday. William and Kate visited with the Queen on Sunday along with their children.

William and Kate's first stop in Wales was to Pant Farm, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, heard about the challenges and opportunities faced by the sector and how the farm works with local industries and services.

They also visited Abergavenny Market to see firsthand how important local suppliers are to rural communities.

As they left the market, the couple greeted well-wishers who gathered to see the couple on their visit. They accepted flowers from local children as they chatted with the crowd.

Next, Kate and Prince William will head to the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth center that helps to support over 600 local young people. In keeping with many South Wales valley towns, Blaenavon has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years and the Hwb is ensuring that the next generation are able to reach their potential by providing a space for alternative education and supporting care-experienced and vulnerable young people.

In addition to hearing from young people who have been helped by the center, Kate and Prince William will make Welsh cakes to celebrate the holiday.

The couple will then meet youth ambassadors from the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also "plant a tree for the Jubilee" in Blaenavon as part of The Queen's Green Canopy, an initiative created to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

Last week, it was announced that Kate and Prince William will head to the Caribbean next month for an official tour on behalf of the Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. Kate and Prince William will visit three countries where the monarch serves as head of state — Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas — starting on March 19.

The trip to the Caribbean will mark Prince William and Kate's first joint overseas tour since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the pandemic, the couple visited Ireland in March 2020.

Both royals carried out solo trips abroad earlier this month: Prince William visited Dubai on Feb. 10, marking his first official trip to the United Arab Emirates, while Kate headed to Denmark this week for a two-day visit to highlight her Early Year Foundation.