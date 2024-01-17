Kate Middleton and Prince William’s True Feelings About “The Crown” Revealed

The Prince of Wales "rolls his eyes" when the Netflix hit comes up, according to royal biographer Robert Hardman

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton on November 21, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love story takes center stage in the sixth and final season of The Crown, but they won’t be tuning in.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, will not be watching the Netflix royal drama, royal biographer Robert Hardman writes in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, serialized in the Daily Mail on Tuesday and out Jan. 18.

“The Prince…rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’” says a source close to William, according to the excerpt. “Yet he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.”

When he does find time to sit down and relax in front of the TV, he’s likely watching a superhero movie, according to the author.

“Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favorite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related,” Hardman writes, according to the Daily Mail.

Adds a friend, “He just likes action flicks."



Mike Marsland/WireImage Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey, who play Kate Middleton and Prince William on season 6 of The Crown, attend The Crown Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 5, 2023 in London, England.

While William refuses to watch The Crown, his brother Prince Harry has a more relaxed attitude about the Netflix hit.

During an interview with James Corden in 2021, the Duke of Sussex said, “They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate.”

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he explained, adding, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William on July 1, 2021

During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January 2023, Harry admitted, “Yes, I have actually watched The Crown.”

When asked if he did any “fact-checking” while watching show, he said: “Yes, I do, actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right.”



