Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Toddler Swallowed by the Bearskin Hat: Behind the Amazing Photo!

Kate Middleton and Prince William witnessed an adorable moment at this year's St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The royal couple — who rang in the holiday with the Irish Guards at an annual parade and celebration in Aldershot, outside of London, on Thursday — was photographed with a young spectator who made a memorable moment with her unusual accessory.

Kate, 40, and William, 39, appeared delighted when Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money jokingly placed a bearskin hat on the head of his 20-month-old daughter, Gaia.

As Money held the hat above his toddler's head, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed smiling down at her while the little girl looked up at her dad. In another image, Kate bent down to be closer to Gaia while William and Money had their own lighthearted exchange.

The sweet moment between Money and his daughter was captured in a photo taken by photographer Chris Jackson, who later shared the image on Instagram and revealed more details.

"Absolutely loved this today at the St Patrick's Day parade with The Irish Guards in Aldershot. Lovely moment for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money puts a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Money 🇮🇪 ☘️," Jackson captioned his post.

Thursday's parade marks the first time William and Kate partook in the annual celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the St. Patrick's Day outing, Kate dressed in a coat designed by Laura Green and a pillbox hat from Lock & Co, while William wore a uniform for his honorary position of Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Kate's adorable moment with Gaia and her father comes after the Duchess of Cambridge said she's been feeling "broody" after spending time with children as part of her royal duties.

Kate, who is mom to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, emphasizes early childhood development as a key cause in her work.

During the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark on last month, Kate admitted that being around babies has made her want to grow her own family.

"It makes me very broody," she said at the time. "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "