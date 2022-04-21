Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out on the Queen's Birthday for Joint Outing in Support of Ukraine

Stephanie Petit
·3 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)
Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing to support the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

On Thursday, the royal couple visited the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London to learn more about their work to support people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of their visit, they shared a special birthday wish for Queen Elizabeth on their social media accounts.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it's particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year," the wrote alongside two photos of the monarch, including a family photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighboring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, met with recently returned aid workers and, via a video call, with those on the ground in Ukraine to learn more about their work and the human impact of the conflict.

During their visit on Thursday, the couple, who wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, spoke via video link with aid workers on the ground in Ukraine helping with relief efforts.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Saleh Saeed, CEO of DEC, talk to aid workers on the ground via video call during visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)
In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to hear about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe. They met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face.

They also brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Saleh Saeed (L), CEO of DEC, and Hannah Richards (R), Director of Communications at DEC, during a visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously offered words of support for Ukraine in a statement shared on their joint @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and First Lady Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

