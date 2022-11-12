Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Poppy Pins at Festival of Remembrance

Stephanie Petit
·2 min read
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in an annual tradition honoring the U.K.'s fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, joined fellow members of the royal family on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall in London for the Festival of Remembrance, a yearly musical tribute to remember those from Britain and the Commonwealth who died in war.

The Festival of Remembrance was also attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty

The men wore suits while the women dressed in black. All adorned their outfits with red poppy pins, the symbol that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Surprises 3-Year-Old Boy with a Special Gift: Her Own Poppy Pin!

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I, which reads in part:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

Britain's Prince Edward (R), Earl of Wessex, and Britain's Sophie (L), Countess of Wessex attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Edward (R), Earl of Wessex, and Britain's Sophie (L), Countess of Wessex attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty

In the U.K., the pins are sold by the Royal British Legion to help raise money for veterans.

Earlier this week, Kate shared a special moment with a 3-year-old boy named Akeem during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre. After Akeem showed interest in her poppy pin, the Princess of Wales took it off of her jacket and gave it to him while sharing why she was wearing the accessory.

"Do you know what this is for?" Kate asked. "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more!

Britain's Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Laurence attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Laurence attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Sunday, members of the royal family will gather again for the National Service of Remembrance, also known as Remembrance Sunday, a ceremony at The Cenotaph war memorial in London.

This year will mark the first Remembrance Sunday since Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles' accession to the throne. The historic Queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96 of old age, according to a document published by National Records of Scotland.

Latest Stories

  • Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

    Stallone recalls the actors' box office competitiveness as "not a healthy thing at all, but we've become really good friends.”

  • These 20 Timeless Trench Coats for Women Will Outlast the Trend Cycle

    Finding the best trench coats women want to wear is easier said than done, but there are plenty of options to choose from. Shop the best trench coats for fall.

  • Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead

    A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said. Trinity Backus' body was found just after 2 p.m in a heavily wooded river drainage area about a half mile north of the home on Kentucky Ravine Road where she went missing, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. The office said there was "nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown." "We have been in communication with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them as they work through this loss," the sheriff's office said.

  • King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla

    The King and Queen Consort attended the annual event at London's Royal Albert Hall with members of the royal family

  • Anya Taylor-Joy Is Bringing Back the Petticoat With Sheer Hoop Skirt Moment

    Throwing it all the way back to the 19th century.

  • Work begins on building new Coquitlam salmon hatchery

    A ground-breaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new sockeye hatchery being built near the Coquitlam Lake Dam in the hopes of reviving the native salmon population. The project is being led by the Kwikwetlem First Nation which has struggled to restore the native sockeye population since the hydro electric dam was first built across the Coquitlam river in 1913. It is the most ambitious salmon restoration project undertaken by the nation in the last two decades. "I don't know how to express this

  • Catflap burglar snared after homeowner watched break-in live on her phone and called police

    The victim was away from the property in Dagenham, Essex, but raised the alarm after watching CCTV footage of Daniel Meade, 43, walking down a side path and climbing through a bush before approaching the back door. Meade, of Havering, Essex, has a "long history of offending including burglary offences", police said. Urging the public to be aware of opportunistic burglaries, PC Sparrow added: "I would advise Londoners to keep storage of their personal items well out of sight and reach of any thieves, as well as investing in deterrents such as lighting and CCTV - the availability of which left Meade with no choice but to plead guilty."

  • Police urge 16-year-old murder suspect George David to hand himself in

    The police have urged a 16-year-old murder suspect to hand himself in and warned members of the public not to approach him. George David is a suspect in the killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, who was stabbed on 4 November in southeast London. The teenager may be being protected by others, said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen.

  • What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

    Prince Charles and Princess Diana are seeing having a "second honeymoon" in Italy in The Crown season 5. It did happen in real life.

  • The Crown: What was in Diana’s divorce settlement?

    The new season of ‘The Crown’ explores the dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage

  • The real reason Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's love affair was doomed from the start

    Decoding The Crown to identify what is true about royal history and what is concocted fiction cunningly rooted in fact has become our national pastime. The latest series includes a largely fabricated plot centred around Princess Margaret’s doomed romance with her father’s former equerry, Royal Air Force Officer, Group Captain Peter Townsend.

  • Queen Elizabeth's History with Remembrance Day, as Royals Prepare to Mark Occasion Without Her

    The history-making monarch first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in 1945, and she missed the moving ceremony only a handful of times during her reign

  • Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

    The King and other members of the royal family attended the event at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents Wednesday, raising the total to 161. In the final season of what turned out to be a $50 million, four-year contract, the 34-year-old hit .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs. Pollock signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in January 2019 and was traded after the lockout for closer Craig Kimbrel. World Series champion Houston declined a $

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie