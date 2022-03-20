Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse from Inside the Royal Plane

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their eight-day royal tour of the Caribbean with a candid photo of their arrival in Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport in Belize on Saturday after an 11-hour flight from a Royal Air Force base in England.

"Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour! 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸," the couple captioned a personal photo on Instagram that showed them from inside the plane.

William and Kate, who changed into their arrival clothes on the plane after their long flight, walked down the steps to an awaiting red carpet. Kate, who paid tribute to her host country's flag by wearing a blue lace Jenny Packham skirt suit and a matching clutch, and William, who wore a light blue suit, were then greeted by the Governor-General of Belize, Froyla Tzalam and her husband Daniel Mendez.

The couple traveled alongside their 15-strong entourage and members of the U.K. media in the British government RAF VIP Voyager jet across the Atlantic to Belize.

The royal family uses the RAF VIP Voyager jet to travel around the world in an official capacity. The specially designed plane is available to the royal family and British government officials.

While off-duty, members of the royal family have been known to use both private planes and budget airlines.

Upon William and Kate's arrival in Belize on Saturday, the couple was whisked off to their first official meeting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife Rossana Briceno.

"It's lovely to be here," William told the prime minister after he and Kate arrived at the Laing Building in Belize City.

JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William

"We're so happy you're here," Prime Minister Briceno replied as he and his wife then invited Kate and William to have a seat in an area of his office that overlooks the ocean.

"It's such a lovely view," Kate said.

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William meet the Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana Briceno, at the Laing Building, Belize City, as they begin their Caribbean tour

The couple is representing William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth on their tour of the Caribbean, which will also see them travel to Jamaica and the Bahamas. The tour will help celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year, which honors her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.