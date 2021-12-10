Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Christmas Card Photo — Taken on Private Family Vacation!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram The Cambridge family

Happy holidays from Kate Middleton and Prince William!

In keeping with tradition, the royal couple shared a new portrait of their family — including their three adorable kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — that is featured on their 2021 Christmas card.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card 🎄," the couple wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside the new photo.

The photo, which shows the couple and their children posed in front of a stone background, was taken during a private family trip to Jordan, according to Kensington Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," the statement reads. "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year."

The country holds significance for Kate as she lived in Jordan for two years as a child when her father worked for British Airways.

Last year's down-to-earth photo was taken in the fall by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. The family of five posed in cozy sweaters on a haystack in front of a large pile of logs. Each of them sports a big smile, including an extra-wide grin from little Louis, who sits front and center.

In 2019, Kate and Prince William released one of their most candid and casual photos yet as they posed with their three kids on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.

Their 2018 card featured the family of five looking casual in coordinating blue and green ensembles enjoying the outdoors at their country home.

Kate and Prince William usually join Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family for Christmas festivities at Sandringham. Last year, however, the traditional gathering was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen and Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, instead spent the holiday quietly at Windsor Castle.

In 2019, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services.

One thing is for sure: the couple are likely to get an early wake up from their three kids! Prince George and Princess Charlotte were eager to start their holiday celebrations in 2018, their parents revealed to well-wishers lining the route of their church outing. When a fan asked the pair how early they got up, William replied, "This morning was about 5 a.m." Kate smiled at the answer as the crowd moaned at the early time.