Kate Middleton, Prince William Release 1st Christmas Card As Prince, Princess Of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their annual Christmas card on Tuesday, and it features big smiles from the couple’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year, according to Kensington Palace, and shows the family together in Norfolk.

The new card also marks a major milestone for the pair. It is their first as the Prince and Princess of Wales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

On Sunday, King Charles and Queen Camilla released their own holiday message, which was their first card with Charles as monarch. Their card features a photo taken by royal photographer Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in September.

“We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort,” reads the caption on the royal family’s Instagram account, alongside emojis of a Christmas tree and an envelope.

The card reads, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House. The card's photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on Sep 3. by Samir Hussein.

The Christmas cards come during a turbulent time for the royal family, as Netflix released the first three episodes in its long-awaited docuseries “Harry & Meghan” last Thursday.

The final three episodes are set to drop this week, and buzz is already building around the latest trailer for the show.

In the new clip, the Duke of Sussex talks about getting on his “freedom flight” out of the U.K. and mentions “institutional gaslighting.”

Later in the video he adds, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

More revelations from “Harry & Meghan”:

