Kate Middleton and Prince William Once Enjoyed 'Amazing' Club Night in Ibiza

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Inset: Chris Jackson/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton (Insert: Pacha nightclub)

Prince Harry may have once earned the nickname of "party prince" – but it turns out that Prince William could have just as easily carried the same moniker.

Party organizer Tony Truman revealed that William and Kate Middleton visited Pacha superclub on the Spanish party island of Ibiza during the early days of their romance.

In an Instagram tribute to DJ Erick Morillo, who died on Sept. 1 at 49 years old, Truman shared that William enjoyed the experience so much he even called the following day to thank him for arranging an "amazing" night.

“HRH Prince William came to Ibiza & I had the pleasure to help arrange his party plans while on the Island with Kate & their entourage," Truman wrote.

“I asked Eric & (Pacha director) @francisco_ferrerfr to look after him," he continued. "They obviously done a great job as the next day I get a call from HRH William (like u casually do) and Wills says thank you Tony I was not a fan of house music until last night & your friend Eric was amazing 🎧🎉🎧 now I love it 🙏🏻”

"I was blown away not just by Willls casually calling me, but that Eric had got the Royal RnB loving posse into House Music 👏🏼👏🏼"

While Truman says the visit occurred "many moons ago (12) or so years I think," William and Kate, both 38, are known to have visited Ibiza in 2006 alongside Kate's younger siblings Pippa, 36, and James, 33, — with Kate and the rest of the partying royals pictured sunbathing on a luxury speedboat amid the island's turquoise seas.

This isn't the first time that the party side of the royal parents has been revealed. In the lead-up to the couple's 2011 royal wedding, London deejay Sam Young told PEOPLE that William likes "house, hip hop and R&B," while Kate "seems to like a bit of rock."

James Vellacott/Daily Mirror/ZUMA Kate and William dancing on his 26th birthday in Tetbury, Gloucestershire

"She can dance all night long,” said Young, before adding that Kate left him "amazed" by dancing all night at a wedding he played in Austria.

“She didn’t sit down once,” he added. “I was playing everything from ’80s Motown to chart songs and 1950s and '60s rock and roll songs so she was getting swung about on the dance floor by her mates.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Pacha nightclub in Ibiza

Truman didn't reveal if similar scenes played out at the couple's night in Pacha, which is world-famous for hosting wild nights on the Spanish island.

He did, however, have a last message for Morillo, who was found dead at his Miami Beach home less than a month after he turned himself into police over allegations of sexual battery from a fellow DJ, the Miami New Times reported.

Miami Beach Police Department is currently investigating his death.

"William might be the Prince but that night Eric was the King 👑 of the Party," added Truman. "That’s why I call him an Ibiza Legend ❤️👑❤️🙏🏻"