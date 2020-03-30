Kate Middleton And Prince William Offer Sneak Peek Inside Kensington Palace In Charity Photo

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

With everyone being asked to work from home (where possible) by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, the instruction also applies to members of the royal family.

Last week, we saw the Queen conduct her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone (a particularly vintage-looking one, at that) from Windsor Castle and Prince Charles confirm that he has been working from Balmoral, Scotland while isolating with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Over the weekend, Kensington Palace released photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton also working from home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held phone calls with their patronages last week to discuss how people's mental health could be affected while self-isolating and the importance of trying to maintain good mental wellbeing while being cut off from your normal life.

Individually, William spoke to Mind charity from his office at home - where the couple live with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It was one of the rare opportunities royal fans have had to see inside the four walls of the royals' abode with William's ornate desk decorated with a hand-painted lamp as well as practical office items like a printer.

Kate was also pictured in conversation with the CEO of Place2Be, a charity of which she is a patron which focuses on promoting positive mental wellbeing for children in schools.

Fans were quick to notice that the beautiful display of colourful, hardback books lining the mother-of-three's desk while also spotting the traditional, corded telephones both the Duke and Duchess use, similar to the Queen.

For the meeting, Kate was photographed in her Marks and Spencer coral suit, which she also wore to an NHS 111 control room in Croydon, south east London the week before.

