Kate Middleton And Prince William Offer Sneak Peek Inside Kensington Palace In Charity Photo
With everyone being asked to work from home (where possible) by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, the instruction also applies to members of the royal family.
Last week, we saw the Queen conduct her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone (a particularly vintage-looking one, at that) from Windsor Castle and Prince Charles confirm that he has been working from Balmoral, Scotland while isolating with a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Over the weekend, Kensington Palace released photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton also working from home.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held phone calls with their patronages last week to discuss how people's mental health could be affected while self-isolating and the importance of trying to maintain good mental wellbeing while being cut off from your normal life.
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
Individually, William spoke to Mind charity from his office at home - where the couple live with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
It was one of the rare opportunities royal fans have had to see inside the four walls of the royals' abode with William's ornate desk decorated with a hand-painted lamp as well as practical office items like a printer.
Kate was also pictured in conversation with the CEO of Place2Be, a charity of which she is a patron which focuses on promoting positive mental wellbeing for children in schools.
Fans were quick to notice that the beautiful display of colourful, hardback books lining the mother-of-three's desk while also spotting the traditional, corded telephones both the Duke and Duchess use, similar to the Queen.
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge
For the meeting, Kate was photographed in her Marks and Spencer coral suit, which she also wore to an NHS 111 control room in Croydon, south east London the week before.
