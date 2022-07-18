Prince William And Kate Middleton Planning Last 'Normal' Summer Before Windsor Move With Children

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Earlier this year it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II would permanently live at Windsor Castle and not return to Buckingham Palace full-time.

The news came after the 95-year-old monarch moved into what was previously known as her 'weekend residence' at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The Daily Mail has reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William, who currently split their time between their homes in Anmer Hall, Norfolk and permanent residence at Kensington Palace, London 'will move to Windsor this summer to be closer to the Queen'.

The parents-of-three to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three, are understood to be looking at schools in the area, as well as in Buckinghamshire and Surrey, and are planning one final 'normal' summer for their children.



'Even though their brand new life in Windsor is about to begin, their summers on the coast will provide a sense of normality,' royal expert Nicholl told OK! of the family's plans to enjoy a staycation in Norfolk during the summer months.

'The Cambridge family will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks; as well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte and Louis are all set to enrol at brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept.'

A private home would reportedly be the royal couple's preference, after they ruled out royal mansions, which include Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge and Fort Belvedere, and used to be home to King Edward VIII.

Sources have also claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who went on an eight-day Caribbean tour earlier this year, are considering Frogmore Cottage as an option, which resides in Windsor Castle and is the UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary last year, are also believed to be interested in moving to Adelaide Cottage, located in Home Park in Windsor, which is currently occupied.

The pair supported Her Majesty when attending The Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this spring.

As the Queen walked arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey to commemorate her late husband, who died on April 9, aged 99, Middleton traditionally bobbed down into a curtsy.

The couple's reported move isn't the only big life change that could be on the horizon for their family.

Back in February, Middleton, who has admitted to being 'broody' in the past and previously suggested that Prince William doesn't want any more children, said she has told her husband that she would like to expand their family.

During a solo trip to Denmark, she talked to parents at Copenhagen's Children's Museum, and not only admitted, yet again, that she was broody, but went on to say: 'William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds.'

The royal patron of children's mental health charity Place2Be continued: 'I come home saying, "Let's have another one"', per the Daily Mail.

While Middleton and Prince William are believed to be moving closer to the Queen, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who share two-year-old son Archie and 10-month old Lilibet, currently reside in Montecito, California.

