Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet

Stephanie Petit
·4 min read
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 COURTESY OF MTV https://spaces.hightail.com/space/TTpzJQHmGT
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 COURTESY OF MTV https://spaces.hightail.com/space/TTpzJQHmGT

COURTESY OF MTV

The Prince and Princess of Wales are sending sunny Christmas wishes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed a new portrait of their family — including their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — that is being used as this year's holiday card. The picture shows the five family members holding hands, all dressed casually for a sunny stroll. Both Prince William and Princess Kate both sport jeans, while George, Charlotte and Louis all wear shorts and sneakers.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" they captioned the snap on social media.

The sweet snap was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year in Norfolk. The family spends lots of time at their country home Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and it's where Kate is said to feel most at home.

RELATED: King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate chose a previously unseen photo showing them posed with their kids during a private family trip to Jordan.

The country holds significance for Kate, as she lived in Jordan for two years as a child when her father worked for British Airways. Prince William also previously visited Jordan as part of his tour of the Middle East in 2018.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

For 2019's photo, the family of five posed in cozy sweaters on a haystack in front of a large pile of logs at Anmer Hall. They each sport a big smile, including an extra-wide grin from little Louis, who is front and center.

The young royals are likely celebrating Christmas at school this month. According to the school's website, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

The family is preparing for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, after which King Charles III made Prince William the new Prince of Wales as heir to the throne.

Following tradition, the royal family is set to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham. During her life, Queen Elizabeth would take the train from London to Norfolk in December to spend the holiday at the country residence. She would usually stay at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father King George VI's death and her accession to the throne in early February.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family was separated for the past two Christmases. In 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle apart from other family members. Queen Elizabeth was joined at Windsor Castle by Charles and Camilla last year after plans to return to Sandringham were scrapped due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Each Christmas, the royal family makes a trip to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, after which they greet well-wishers. They then head back to Sandringham to enjoy a traditional turkey holiday feast.

RELATED: Christmas with the Royals! Every Photo You Need to See of the Royal Family Getting Festive

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services in 2019.

This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time on December 25.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more! 

This year will also see Kate host her second annual Christmas carol concert. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the event on Dec. 15.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," Buckingham Palace said in a press release. "These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

While last year's event featured performances by Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, the 2022 concert will be similarly star-studded, with the Abbey Choir's traditional carols featuring alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks. There will also be a special duet between opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C.

Readings will be delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville. The Christmas Eve broadcast of the event on ITV will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Latest Stories

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • NHL best and worst: Ovechkin has Gretzky in his sights

    Another week of outstanding NHL action has wrapped up, with plenty of big saves, slippery goals, and a few moments that might not have gone as planned.

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Canadians Gilles, Poirier on pace for a career-first Grand Prix Final medal

    Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier arrived at the Grand Prix Final amid what is so far the best season of their partnership. Gilles and Poirier captured gold in both of their ISU Grand Prix assignments, setting the Canadians up as a favourite to claim the Final title this week in Turin, Italy. But Gilles and Poirier, who had pondered retirement last summer, haven't paused to reflect on their terrific season so far. They're much too busy for that. "Maybe we'll reflect on it toward

  • Nelson scores 2 to lead Islanders to 6-4 win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuch had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Redblacks sign kicker Lewis Ward, fullback Marco Dubois to contracts

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed kicker Lewis Ward to a two-year contract and fullback Marco Dubois to a one-year deal on Friday. The 30-year-old Ward has been with the Redblacks since signing with the CFL team before the 2018 season after going undrafted. He was named the league's outstanding rookie in 2018, setting a CFL single-season record with a 98.1 made field goal percentage. He set a professional football record with 69 consecutive field goals made in regular-season action, starting

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Gushue, Dunstone to play for quarterfinal berth at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

    Brad Gushue and Matt Dunstone are set to clash for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters on Saturday. Gushue pulled out a key 7-4 win over Norway's Bendik Ramsfjell to finish at 2-2 on Friday. After jumping out to a 4-1 lead after three ends, Gushue of St. John's, N.L., scored three singles within the final four ends to seal the win. Dunstone of Kamloops, B.C., narrowly edged Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-5, with a single in the extra end to also close pool play