Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities In A 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ youtube Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William are asking people to keep talking about mental health.
The royal couple led well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast early Friday as they helped the U.K. stop and consider peoples' wellbeing.
Coming at the end of the country's Mental Health Awareness Week, William, 38, said, "it would be great to keep talking."
And Kate, 39, added, "Because our mental health binds every single one of us together."
The Mental Health Minute, which also featured actors Joanna Lumley and Charles Dance, was broadcast on radio station around Britain at 10.59a.m. local time. Beckham summed up one of the key themes, saying, "Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years."
The 2021 #MentalHealthMinute 📻
Featuring incredible voices including @KensingtonRoyal, David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey, Joanna Lumley and many more, and written by @HussainManawer in support of #Shout85258.
Over 500 UK stations united to play this important message ✨ pic.twitter.com/nhH1jJTApn
— Shout 85258 (@GiveUsAShout) May 14, 2021
The combined audience of the simultaneous radio broadcast was estimated to be around 20 million. The script was penned by poet and mental health activist Hussain Manawer, who also appears in the broadcast.
Shout 85258 Twitter
Earlier, in the run-up to the broadcast, Beckham urged people to turn on their radios. "This year more than ever, it's important that we all keep talking."
It's almost time for the #MentalHealthMinute 💙
At 10:59am every radio station in the UK will play an important message in support of #Shout85258, encouraging us all to keep the conversation on mental health going.
Make sure you tune in 📻 #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/d68EwbinWK
— Shout 85258 (@GiveUsAShout) May 14, 2021
The minute-long message is in support of Shout 85258 – the 24/7 text messaging helpline developed by the couple's Royal Foundation, and is the latest element of their work on the issue this week.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
On Thursday, they visited Wolverhampton, in England's Midlands, and toured some projects helping people with their wellbeing and enjoyed some games with children. "Come on, Catherine!" William said as he encouraged his wife to join his game of ping-pong. "Catherine is really good at table tennis."
As she grabbed her paddle, the couple were clearly in their element. "This could go on for hours," said William. "Talk amongst yourselves!"
RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Video of Life at Home with George, Charlotte and Louis
Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William playing ping-pong
Victoria Hornby, chief executive officer of Mental Health Innovations, the charity behind Shout 85258, said in a statement, "It has been an incredibly tough year for so many people and it's more important than ever that anyone who is feeling worried or overwhelmed knows where to turn, to reach out for help."
Jacob King/AP/Shutterstock Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoying their day out in Wolverhampton
"Our service is here 24/7 for people to have a free, confidential text conversation with one of our trained volunteers who will listen without judgment, help you feel calm and find a way forward. Just text SHOUT to 85258 at any time of day or night; we're here for you."
On Monday, Kate released a video of a touching call she made to a teen named Romy who took part in the Duchess of Cambridge's "Hold Still" photo project, which highlighted life amid lockdown.