Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Shared a Rare Photo of Their Home on Easter Sunday

Kate Middleton and Prince William just gave fans a rare glimpse at their home in celebration of Easter. The royal couple usually joins Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel for a church service, however, this year will be different as they're all observing the holiday separately amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—just like many families around the world.

On Sunday, April 13 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the occasion by sharing a stunning exterior shot of their London residence, Kensington Palace, surrounded by yellow daffodils. "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter," they captioned the post, which was accompanied by a bunny rabbit, a chick emoji and the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

Middleton and Prince William recently gave us a never-before-seen peek at their home office as they continue their royal duties from home. Now, they're just spoiling us.

Of course, this Instagram is not the only way post honoring the holiday on their page. On April 8, the royal couple surprised a group of teachers and students in the U.K. with an Easter video call—and there were many bunny ears involved.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't the only members of the royal family to share messages on Easter—and it looks like flowers were the central theme for Prince Charles and Princess Eugenie's posts as well.

The Queen also shared a message of encouragement in what is reportedly Her Majesty's first-ever Easter address, according to The Daily Mail. The Queen, who turns 94 later this month, is social distancing at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. In her speech, she urged the public to continue practicing social distancing.

"This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe," she said. "But Easter isn't canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be—particularly for those suffering with grief—light and life are greater," the monarch added. "May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future."

