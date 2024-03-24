Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Extremely Moved" By the Public's Support Amid Cancer Diagnosis

The couple released a statement expressing their gratitude.

It's been less than 48 hours since Kate Middleton first revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer, and within that short amount of time, people from all over the world have rallied around the princess with an outpouring of love and support. And all those messages of encouragement are being received by Middleton and her husband, Prince William, with lots of gratitude.



On Saturday, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of the royal couple, thanking the public for their well-wishes. “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement read, adding that Will and Kate "are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Just a day earlier, Middleton announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in February, shortly after her planned abdominal surgery in January. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she revealed in a video message, adding that the news was a "huge shock."

The Princess of Wales did not reveal what kind of cancer she's battling, only that she's currently undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and is "now in the early stages of that treatment."

In addition to the public, Middleton has also received support from her family – including her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Following the news, the Sussexes released a short statement that read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

