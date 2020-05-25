Kate Middleton and Prince William "eager" to keep Charlotte and George at home

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Despite government advice suggesting that many schools in the UK may reopen as soon as June, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly hoping to keep their children at home a little longer.

The Sunday Times is reporting that, even when schools reopen, George and Charlotte may not be returning straight away. According to the publication: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering keeping Princess Charlotte at home next month when her school is expected to reopen."

The Sunday Times also revealed: "William and Kate are understood to be eager to keep Prince George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, together, and to maintain their lockdown routine."

Photo credit: Comic Relief - Getty Images

Only select year groups are set to return when Thomas's Battersea reopens, meaning that George wouldn't be required to go back right away. As only one of their children would have classes to attend, it makes sense that William and Kate might want to exercise caution and keep their family in lockdown.

The school previously revealed in a statement that learning would be moving online during the pandemic. "We have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system," a spokesperson from the school said. "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

Prince William and Kate have been homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their country home in Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate during the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge shares an insight into homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte as she talks to @Schofe and @hollywills about her new photography project, #HoldStill2020 with @npglondon



For details of how to get involved, head to our app! pic.twitter.com/alR4SHk2Tt



— This Morning (@thismorning) May 7, 2020

The Duchess recently shared a relatable insight into home life and sibling rivalry by revealing that George gets jealous of Charlotte's school projects as they are more fun and less challenging as she is slightly year younger - having just turned five.

"George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects," Kate revealed. "Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

