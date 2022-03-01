Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinated Their Outfits in Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Wales

Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in Wales today to showcase the country's agricultural industry and to shine a spotlight on one of the more rural parts of the commonwealth. During their trip, they paid a visit to a goat farm near Abergavenny, Daily Mail reports, where they were greeted by well-wishers (some clad in dragon costumes to reflect the Welsh flag) and a herd of sheep. For the occasion, the Cambridges matched their outfits, both wearing olive green field jackets and then shedding their outerwear to reveal more coordinating green clothes underneath.

Kate wore a long olive green Sportmax coat with wide lapels over a matching green turtleneck, skinny black jeans, and black ankle boots. She added a daffodil to her lapel — they're the national flower of Wales — and William did the same. Under his coat, he wore a cozy-looking forest green sweater. The flower is traditionally worn on St David's Day and the accompanying Feast of Saint David (the patron saint of Wales), which falls on March 1.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Wales

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Kate Middleton Watched a Rugby Game in the Chicest Blazer

During their trip, the Duke and Duchess met with various farmers and representatives from the area — and other locations throughout the U.K. — to learn more about how important farms are to rural communities. The two made a stop at Pant Farm, which Prince Charles also visited back in 2002, where they saw how goat cheese and milk are made and distributed to the community.

Their itinerary also included appearances at Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth center; Abergavenny Market; and planting a tree in Blaenavon to commemorate the queen's platinum jubilee this year.