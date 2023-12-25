Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Royal Christmas with Children (All Coordinating in Blue and Green!)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents for the annual tradition
Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing a royal Christmas tradition!
The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family in attending the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. The holiday outing takes place each year — just one of the royal family's Christmas traditions.
Prince William and Princess Kate's family coordinated in blue and green outfits this year. Kate sported a blue coat and hat, while William and George were also in primarily blue. Charlotte sported a green coat, similar to the shade her mother wore last year. Meanwhile, Louis tied the family together with green and blue tartan pants, a departure from his normal shorts and knee socks.
It's the second year that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, have stepped out on Christmas as a family of five. Although Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day debut in 2019, last year marked Prince Louis' debut at the royal event.
Each year at Christmas, the British royal family gathers at Sandringham. Darren McGrady, who was a chef during Queen Elizabeth's reign, previously told the Daily Mail that the royals have afternoon tea on Christmas Eve before exchanging "jokey and inexpensive" gifts.
The family attends church on Christmas Day, followed by greeting well-wishers gathered outside. Back at Sandringham House, they have a holiday lunch of turkey with sides like potatoes, stuffing and vegetables.
At 3 p.m., they watch King Charles' Christmas speech on TV, followed by afternoon tea with plenty of desserts.
Princess Kate also recently started a new royal holiday tradition. On Dec. 8, she hosted her third annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, a broadcast of which aired on Christmas Eve. The event was a family affair — Princess Kate walked in with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis while plenty of royals and members of the Middleton family were also there to support the event.
And as in other years, Princess Kate and Prince William shared a new family photo earlier this month as their Christmas card. The black-and-white portrait-style photo by Josh Shinner showed the family of five coordinating in white button-down tops — a departure from their past casual snaps in outdoorsy settings!
