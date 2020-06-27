Kate Middleton plants pretty garden at a children's hospice for families 'in the most unimaginable circumstances'

Kate Middleton helped plant a garden at The Nook, one of East Anglia Children's Hospices's facilities, of which she is a royal patron. (Photo: Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton reportedly made "a big mess" planting a pretty garden at a youth end-of-life center during Children's Hospice Week.

Working with the U.K. charity Together for Short Lives, Middleton visited The Nook in Norfolk, one of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH)’s facilities this week. The duchess, who has been a royal patron of EACH since 2012, came with lavender, bay and rosemary and hydrangeas to create “sensory plants” for children and their families.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I’d like to thank the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children’s hospices around the UK,” the duchess said in a recorded message during the June 22-28 observance. “The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe inspiring.”

She added, “I’d also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for and looking after a child with a life limiting illness. You do the most extraordinary job and I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all.”

According to Hello! Middleton lightheartedly admitted to creating "a big mess” as she potted a sunflower and shared how her kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 have fun in their home garden. "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," said Middleton. "Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!”

At the garden, Middleton met with the families of children Sonny Saunders and Connor Page and, according to Hello!, made good on a promise to plant a sunflower for a 9-year-old boy named Fraser Delf who died of Coats plus syndrome in January. This week, Fraser’s father Stuart Delf told the BBC, "[Catherine] said she was going to plant a sunflower in memory of Fraser."

Middleton’s husband Prince William spent this week visiting the University of Oxford’s Oxford Vaccine Group to learn about clinical trials in the fight against the coronavirus.

