Kate Middleton Pal Sam Waley-Cohen Wins His Final Grand National Horse Race: 'I Can't Believe It'

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
Sam Waley-Cohen who rode Noble Yeats to win the Grand National horse race kisses the the winners trophy
Sam Waley-Cohen who rode Noble Yeats to win the Grand National horse race kisses the the winners trophy

Jon Super/AP/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton have one very talented friend.

Sam Waley-Cohen has won the Grand National at Aintree during his final horse race, riding Noble Yeats — a 50-1 shot trained by Emmet Mullins — to the finish line on Saturday.

"I can't say anything; I can't believe it," the 39-year-old jockey said upon accepting the victory. "I have to say thank you, as it's my last ever ride, to Dad [Robert Waley-Cohen, Noble Yeats' owner] — he's had unwavering belief and love for 23 years."

RELATED: The Crown Is Looking to Cast a College-Aged Kate Middleton for Its Final Season

"It's been a love affair. That's beyond words; it's a fairytale and a fantasy," Sam continued. "I'm full of love and happiness and gratefulness."

Any Second Now came in second as the 15-2 favorite, Delta Work (10-1) was third, and Santini finished fourth at 33-1. Noble Yeats is the first horse aged seven to win since Bogskar in 1940, BBC Sports reports.

Kate Middleton and Sam Waley-Cohen watch the racing
Kate Middleton and Sam Waley-Cohen watch the racing

Indigo/Getty

Sam's dad, Robert, the former chairman of the Cheltenham racecourse as well as the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2011, was delighted by Noble Yeats' success, whom he purchased just two months ago.

"It's the dream come true; I can't speak — it's just fabulous," he said. "I feel like quoting Shakespeare — my cup runneth over. I'm really emotional."

Sam was one of the guests at William and Kate's wedding in 2011. His brother Thomas, who tragically died from cancer at the age of 20 in 2004, attended Marlborough College with Kate.

Due to his amateur status, the winning jockey will not receive any prize money, DailyMail reports. According to the outlet, Sam is also an owner of a dental care company.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Glitters in Green for Jamaica Reception — and Accessorizes with the Queen's Jewels!

Trainer Mullins, who was overjoyed by the result, spoke to the press following the win, saying, "There was a long-term plan, and it seems to have come off."

"A month ago we were probably more confident, but the more it went on, other people's chances were being talked up and we went a bit cold. But we knew the form was there," he shared.

