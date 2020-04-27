Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Steps Out amid Coronavirus for a Very Special Delivery

Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole Middleton, is doing her part to help lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

In support of the charity, @HelpNHSHeroes, Carole, the famously hands-on grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, delivered goody bags filled with toys and supplies from her party planning business, Party Pieces, to healthcare workers at the children’s ward of her local hospital on Saturday.

Kate’s mom, who runs her successful party supply business with her husband Michael Middleton and lives in Bucklebury, Berkshire, shared a photo of her unloading a cardboard box filled with goody bags from the back of a car on her company’s Instagram Story, along with the caption: “Happy to help @HelpNHSHeroes with some toys for the children's ward.”

Carole Middleton, 65, has stayed mostly behind the scenes when it comes to her daughter and son-in-law Prince William’s royal lives. But it is common to see her at major events such as Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding and her grandchildren's christenings. Last summer, Carole and her husband Mike Middleton joined William, Kate, George and Charlotte on an official royal outing for the first time at a charity sailing race.

Kate and her family have been expressing their gratitude to those working on the frontlines against the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout the crisis, the royal parents have been talking to emergency service staffers, hospitals and visited an emergency call center.

Last week, she sent a personal letter to Evelina London Children's Hospital, writing: “It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances.”

On Thursday, Kate was joined by husband Prince William and their three children to lead the fifth week of Clap for Carers, as they stepped outside their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, to share their support.

William and Kate also announced a new initiative to support key workers through a new mental health support program, Our Frontline.

"This work will be our top priority for the months ahead," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said.

