Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Trip to Meet with Families Who Faced Tragedy of Baby Loss

Kate Middleton made a surprise outing on Wednesday to meet with families and hear about research work into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The mom of three followed up her virtual appearance at an awards ceremony on Tuesday evening by heading out to a top university in London to see how a charity, Tommy’s, is battling to reduce the rates of deaths during pregnancies and premature births.

The visit to the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London came during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which aims to provide connection, recognition and commemoration for bereaved parents. A quarter of parents in the U.K. suffer baby loss during pregnancy or birth and Tommy's helps to fund research into the causes.

At the university, Kate, 38, spoke with families about their experiences of baby loss and the lasting impact it has had on their lives. Staff from Tommy’s and another charity, Sands, that provides support to bereaved parents, told Kate about the importance of emotional support for bereaved parents and the whole family and the practical help they offer to anyone affected.

Kate, who wore a mask during the visit, talked with a specialist midwife, who is trained to help mothers through the traumatic time of having a stillbirth. One woman, who had experienced a stillbirth herself, retrained as a midwife because her care had been so inspiring.

The parents that Kate met had gone on to have children after experiencing previous pregnancy loss, and their children were on hand for Kate to spend time with them. They had all been born thanks to specialist care at Tommy’s research clinics.

In addition to raising funds for pioneering medical research, Tommy's also helps women at every stage of their pregnancy journey, supporting them with expert information and care.

At the center’s laboratories, Princess Kate also spoke to medical experts about their ground-breaking work to understand the science behind why stillbirths and premature births happen and what can be done to prevent it. She was also told about the trials that are currently taking place at the research center, which aims to better understand the risks of the coronavirus to pregnant women and their babies.

