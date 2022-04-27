Kate Middleton Made Her First Royal Appearance with Princess Anne

kate middleton princess anne monochrome outfits

Ever since Kate Middleton officially joined the royal family in 2011, she's managed to master the stately style aesthetic of the British elites time and time again — and her latest ensemble is no exception.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on her way to an event in London, England, alongside Princess Anne. The mid-week outing marked the pair's first-ever joint appearance, and the royals visited the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to spend time with the staff. Kate wore a belted tan blazer with lace detailing for the occasion, paired with a matching calf-length skirt, heels, and a clutch. She accessorized with simple pearl jewelry and parted her brown hair down the middle.

Princess Anne also opted for a monochrome moment during the visit, wearing a blueish-gray pleated trench coat, complete with an oversized scarf, black handbag, and flats. The royal outing served as an opportunity for Kate and Anne to highlight organizations that advocate for women's healthcare — a cause especially close to Kate's heart since becoming a mother in July 2013.

The two princesses took part in a roundtable discussion with both experts and new moms during the visit, and Dr. Edward Morris, president of the RCOG, told People that Kate and Anne were incredibly engaged. "What struck me was the way their Royal Highnesses were both interested and very curious about what we were doing and asked very personal questions," Dr. Morris said. "Very much about looking after future generations and looking after mothers of today for the benefit of women and children of tomorrow."

He added that the women's experiences with motherhood led to even more productive conversations. "I don't think you needed for them to be mums to benefit from today," Morris said. "But I'm sure having been mums and brought up children at very different times gave them a lot of ability and internal knowledge to ask questions that really helped the conversations to flourish and impart some of their feedback to things we might benefit from."